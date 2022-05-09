Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) Sets New 52-Week Low at $342.44

Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $342.44 and last traded at $343.88, with a volume of 3064 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $349.89.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $670.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fair Isaac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $529.00 to $588.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fair Isaac has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $543.14.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $436.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $431.07. The firm has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.99 and a beta of 1.26.

Fair Isaac ( NYSE:FICO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $4.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.73 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $357.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.63 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 31.52% and a negative return on equity of 113.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.30 EPS. Analysts predict that Fair Isaac Co. will post 12.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Joanna Rees sold 253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.52, for a total transaction of $118,535.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Braden R. Kelly sold 13,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $518.34, for a total transaction of $7,005,365.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,988 shares of company stock worth $9,252,954. 3.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 195.7% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 68 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

About Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO)

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment offers pre-configured decision management solution designed for various business problems or processes, such as marketing, account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, collection, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.