Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.35 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of ($0.35) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Farfetch’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.28) and the lowest is ($0.41). Farfetch posted earnings of ($0.28) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 25%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Farfetch will report full year earnings of ($1.23) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.61) to ($0.89). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($1.05) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.74) to ($0.54). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Farfetch.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.09. Farfetch had a negative return on equity of 331.09% and a net margin of 64.79%. The firm had revenue of $665.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $673.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($6.53) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Farfetch from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Farfetch in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Farfetch from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Farfetch from $60.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Farfetch from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Farfetch has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its position in shares of Farfetch by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Farfetch by 19.9% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Farfetch by 51.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its holdings in Farfetch by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 40,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Farfetch in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.36% of the company’s stock.

FTCH traded down $0.92 on Monday, hitting $8.48. 11,387,244 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,263,352. Farfetch has a twelve month low of $8.45 and a twelve month high of $53.77. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.93 and a beta of 3.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.34.

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

