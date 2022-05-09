Fathom Digital Manufacturing (NYSE:FATH) Trading 2.9% Higher

Fathom Digital Manufacturing Co. (NYSE:FATH – Get Rating) traded up 2.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.12 and last traded at $6.12. 214 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 398,377 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.95.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Fathom Digital Manufacturing in a report on Friday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Fathom Digital Manufacturing in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Fathom Digital Manufacturing in a report on Monday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Fathom Digital Manufacturing from $12.50 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fathom Digital Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th.

Get Fathom Digital Manufacturing alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.27.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tuttle Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Fathom Digital Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fathom Digital Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $164,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Fathom Digital Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fathom Digital Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fathom Digital Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Institutional investors own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

Fathom Digital Manufacturing Company Profile (NYSE:FATH)

Fathom Digital Manufacturing Corporation, a digital manufacturing platform, provides product development and manufacturing services in North America. It provides plastic and metal additive manufacturing, CNC machining, injection molding and tooling, and sheet metal fabrication, as well as urethane casting, model assembly and finishing, engineering and design support, and quality inspection services for the technology, defense, aerospace, medical, automotive, and IOT sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fathom Digital Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fathom Digital Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.