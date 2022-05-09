Federal National Mortgage Association (OTCMKTS:FNMA) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.70

Federal National Mortgage Association (OTCMKTS:FNMA – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.70 and last traded at $0.70, with a volume of 1741371 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $0.75.
Separately, Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Federal National Mortgage Association from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.78 and a 200-day moving average of $0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $814.32 million, a P/E ratio of 74.80 and a beta of 1.87.
Federal National Mortgage Association provides a source of financing for mortgages in the United States. It securitizes mortgage loans originated by lenders into Fannie Mae mortgage-backed securities (Fannie Mae MBS). The company operates through two segments, Single-Family and Multifamily. The Single-Family segment securitizes and purchases single-family fixed-rate or adjustable-rate, first-lien mortgage loans, or mortgage-related securities backed by these loans; and loans that are insured by Federal Housing Administration, loans guaranteed by the Department of Veterans Affairs and Rural Development Housing and Community Facilities Program of the U.S.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Federal National Mortgage Association (FNMA)
- Time to Buy These 3 Oversold Mid-Caps
- Institutional Support For Tyson Foods Is Growing
- Johnson Outdoors Falls On Bleak Outlook
- HCA Healthcare Stock is Ready to Climb Higher
- Mattel Stock is Ready to Catch
Receive News & Ratings for Federal National Mortgage Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal National Mortgage Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.