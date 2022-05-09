Ferguson (LON:FERG) Sets New 12-Month Low at $8,892.00

Shares of Ferguson plc (LON:FERG – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 8,892 ($111.08) and last traded at GBX 9,110 ($113.80), with a volume of 1329044 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9,332 ($116.58).

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FERG shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a £130 ($162.40) price target on shares of Ferguson in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Liberum Capital lowered their price target on Ferguson from £128 ($159.90) to £125 ($156.15) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on Ferguson from £150 ($187.38) to £140 ($174.89) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Ferguson to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from £132.60 ($165.65) to GBX 9,960 ($124.42) in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ferguson has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of £125.75 ($157.08).

The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.63. The firm has a market cap of £19.69 billion and a PE ratio of 12.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of £104.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of £113.67.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th were given a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a yield of 0.55%. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.32%.

Ferguson plc

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also distributes pipes, valves, fittings, plumbing supplies, water heaters, kitchen and bathroom fixtures, and appliances; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration products and supplies; and plumbing parts and supplies, fire sprinkler systems, hangers, struts, and fasteners.

