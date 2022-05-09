FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. FibroGen had a negative return on equity of 93.23% and a negative net margin of 123.25%. The firm had revenue of $60.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.78) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of FGEN traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $7.94. 1,210,474 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 829,705. FibroGen has a 52-week low of $7.81 and a 52-week high of $30.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.06. The firm has a market cap of $738.44 million, a P/E ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 0.91.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on FibroGen from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on FibroGen in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.43.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FGEN. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of FibroGen by 20.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,271 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in FibroGen by 748.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 305,882 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,126,000 after purchasing an additional 269,830 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in FibroGen by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 610,516 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,609,000 after purchasing an additional 58,693 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in FibroGen by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,625,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,920,000 after purchasing an additional 373,501 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in FibroGen by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 65,083 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 10,733 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.35% of the company’s stock.

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. The company is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases, which has completed Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States, Europe, China, and Japan; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

