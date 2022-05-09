FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. FibroGen had a negative return on equity of 93.23% and a negative net margin of 123.25%. The firm had revenue of $60.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.78) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.3% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of FGEN traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $7.94. 1,210,474 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 829,705. FibroGen has a 52-week low of $7.81 and a 52-week high of $30.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.06. The firm has a market cap of $738.44 million, a P/E ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 0.91.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on FibroGen from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on FibroGen in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.43.
About FibroGen (Get Rating)
FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. The company is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases, which has completed Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States, Europe, China, and Japan; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.
