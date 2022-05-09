Fidelity Federal Bancorp (FDLB) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 11th

Fidelity Federal Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FDLB – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, May 2nd, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Monday, May 16th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th.

Shares of Fidelity Federal Bancorp stock opened at $95.00 on Monday. Fidelity Federal Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $95.00 and a fifty-two week high of $95.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $95.00 and a 200 day moving average of $94.68.

Fidelity Federal Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fidelity Federal Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for United Fidelity Bank, Fsb, offers personal and business banking services. The company offers checking accounts, savings accounts, retirement accounts, health savings, personal line of credit, and commercial lending services. It also provides credit and debit cards; safe deposit boxes; and online and telephone banking services.

