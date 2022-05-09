Fidelity Federal Bancorp (FDLB) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 11th

Fidelity Federal Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FDLB – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, May 2nd, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Monday, May 16th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th.
Shares of Fidelity Federal Bancorp stock opened at $95.00 on Monday. Fidelity Federal Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $95.00 and a fifty-two week high of $95.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $95.00 and a 200 day moving average of $94.68.
Fidelity Federal Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)
