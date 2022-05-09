FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) Hits New 52-Week Low at $12.64

FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $12.64 and last traded at $12.98, with a volume of 40462 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.13.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on FIGS. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of FIGS from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of FIGS from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of FIGS from $34.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of FIGS from $45.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of FIGS from $46.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FIGS presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.21.
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.89.
In related news, CFO Daniella Turenshine sold 8,414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.63, for a total value of $123,096.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Thomas Tull bought 29,185 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.13 per share, for a total transaction of $499,939.05. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 25,670,175 shares in the company, valued at $439,730,097.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 361,972 shares of company stock worth $7,254,405 in the last 90 days.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in FIGS in the 3rd quarter valued at about $365,641,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in FIGS by 1,267.2% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 5,679,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,531,000 after buying an additional 5,264,244 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in FIGS by 109.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,298,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,467,000 after buying an additional 2,243,324 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in FIGS by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,826,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,116,000 after buying an additional 1,043,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in FIGS by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,842,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,342,000 after buying an additional 934,714 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.56% of the company’s stock.
About FIGS (NYSE:FIGS)
FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, and masks. It also offers sports bras, performance leggings, tops, super-soft pima cotton tops, vests, and jackets.
