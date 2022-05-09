FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) Hits New 52-Week Low at $12.64

FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $12.64 and last traded at $12.98, with a volume of 40462 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.13.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FIGS. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of FIGS from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of FIGS from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of FIGS from $34.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of FIGS from $45.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of FIGS from $46.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FIGS presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.21.

Get FIGS alerts:

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.89.

FIGS ( NYSE:FIGS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.08. FIGS had a negative net margin of 2.28% and a negative return on equity of 1.83%. The firm had revenue of $128.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.06 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that FIGS, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Daniella Turenshine sold 8,414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.63, for a total value of $123,096.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Thomas Tull bought 29,185 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.13 per share, for a total transaction of $499,939.05. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 25,670,175 shares in the company, valued at $439,730,097.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 361,972 shares of company stock worth $7,254,405 in the last 90 days.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in FIGS in the 3rd quarter valued at about $365,641,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in FIGS by 1,267.2% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 5,679,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,531,000 after buying an additional 5,264,244 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in FIGS by 109.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,298,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,467,000 after buying an additional 2,243,324 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in FIGS by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,826,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,116,000 after buying an additional 1,043,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in FIGS by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,842,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,342,000 after buying an additional 934,714 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.56% of the company’s stock.

About FIGS (NYSE:FIGS)

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, and masks. It also offers sports bras, performance leggings, tops, super-soft pima cotton tops, vests, and jackets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FIGS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FIGS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.