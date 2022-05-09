Filtronic (LON:FTC) Stock Price Down 7.9%

Filtronic plc (LON:FTC – Get Rating) shares dropped 7.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 10 ($0.12) and last traded at GBX 10.25 ($0.13). Approximately 1,063,327 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 252% from the average daily volume of 302,334 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 11.13 ($0.14).

The stock has a market capitalization of £22.02 million and a P/E ratio of 25.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 10.67 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 11.10.

In other Filtronic news, insider Richard Gibbs purchased 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 10 ($0.12) per share, for a total transaction of £20,000 ($24,657.87). Also, insider Jonathan Neale purchased 199,870 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 10 ($0.12) per share, with a total value of £19,987 ($24,641.84).

Filtronic plc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells advanced radio frequency (RF) communications equipment for telecommunications infrastructure, aerospace and defense, and critical communications market sectors in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It provides Morpheus II, an e-band transceiver module; Cerus, a power amplifier for long range e-band communications; tower top amplifiers; Orpheus, an ultra-high-capacity turn-key solution for backhaul, fronthaul, and mid haul; switched filter banks; GaN amplifiers; custom filters products, including metal cavity, ceramic, combline, interdigital, lumped element, suspended substrate, waveguide, and thin-film filters; and custom combiner products.

