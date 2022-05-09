Financial Comparison: Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) & John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLY)

John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLY – Get Rating) and Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC – Get Rating) are both mid-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

John Wiley & Sons has a beta of 0.78, indicating that its share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Houghton Mifflin Harcourt has a beta of 1.13, indicating that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares John Wiley & Sons and Houghton Mifflin Harcourt’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets John Wiley & Sons 7.06% 18.61% 6.04% Houghton Mifflin Harcourt 20.33% 0.81% 0.11%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

73.3% of John Wiley & Sons shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.9% of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of John Wiley & Sons shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.3% of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares John Wiley & Sons and Houghton Mifflin Harcourt’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio John Wiley & Sons $1.94 billion 1.44 $148.26 million $2.59 19.34 Houghton Mifflin Harcourt $1.05 billion 2.56 $213.58 million $1.61 13.06

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt has lower revenue, but higher earnings than John Wiley & Sons. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than John Wiley & Sons, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for John Wiley & Sons and Houghton Mifflin Harcourt, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score John Wiley & Sons 0 0 0 0 N/A Houghton Mifflin Harcourt 0 2 0 0 2.00

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt has a consensus target price of $20.00, indicating a potential downside of 4.90%. Given Houghton Mifflin Harcourt’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Houghton Mifflin Harcourt is more favorable than John Wiley & Sons.

Summary

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt beats John Wiley & Sons on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About John Wiley & Sons (Get Rating)

John Wiley & Sons, Inc. operates as a research and education company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Research Publishing & Platforms, Academic & Professional Learning, and Education Services. The Research Publishing & Platforms segment offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services to learned societies, individual researchers, other professionals, and academic, corporate, and government libraries. This segment also publishes physical sciences and engineering, health sciences, social sciences, and humanities and life sciences journals; and provides a publishing software and service for scholarly and professional societies, and publishers to deliver, host, enhance, market, and manage their content on the web through the Literatum platform. It sells and distributes its products through various channels, including research libraries and library consortia, and independent subscription agents, as well as directly to professional society members, and other customers. The Academic & Professional Learning segment provides scientific, professional, and education print and digital books, digital courseware, and test preparation services to libraries, corporations, students, professionals, and researchers, as well as learning, development, and assessment services for businesses and professionals. This segment distributes its products through chain and online booksellers, libraries, colleges and universities, corporations, direct to consumer, Websites, distributor networks, and other online applications. The Education Services segment provides online program management services for higher education institutions and mthree talent placement services for professionals and businesses. The company was founded in 1807 and is headquartered in Hoboken, New Jersey.

About Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (Get Rating)

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company, a learning technology company, provides curriculum, supplemental, intervention solutions, and professional learning services worldwide. It offers education programs in disciplines including reading, literature, math, science, and social studies; and extensions, such as supplemental and intervention solutions, professional services, professional resources, and educational services for teachers under the Heinemann brand. The company was formerly known as HMH Holdings (Delaware), Inc. and changed its name to Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company in October 2013. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company was founded in 1832 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

