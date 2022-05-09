Financial Counselors Inc. Decreases Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Financial Counselors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 180,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,873 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $34,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CB. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its position in Chubb by 8.9% during the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in Chubb by 3.1% during the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC raised its position in Chubb by 39.5% during the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 6,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954 shares during the period. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 14.7% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 20,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,580,000 after buying an additional 2,638 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 84.9% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CB. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Chubb from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Raymond James increased their price target on Chubb from $240.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Argus increased their price target on Chubb from $210.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. JMP Securities increased their price target on Chubb from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Chubb from $244.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.80.

NYSE CB traded down $4.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $205.11. 2,496,765 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,924,508. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $86.91 billion, a PE ratio of 10.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $209.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $200.06. Chubb Limited has a 52 week low of $155.78 and a 52 week high of $218.99.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.34. Chubb had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 19.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.52 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 14.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th were given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Chubb’s payout ratio is 17.04%.

In other news, insider John J. Lupica sold 22,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $4,823,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 17,258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.74, for a total value of $3,481,628.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,599 shares of company stock valued at $12,084,703 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

About Chubb (Get Rating)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.