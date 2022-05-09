Financial Counselors Inc. Has $121.17 Million Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Financial Counselors Inc. lessened its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 475,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,713 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 2.5% of Financial Counselors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Financial Counselors Inc. owned about 0.21% of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF worth $121,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American National Bank increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 180.6% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 101.4% during the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $49,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of VO stock traded down $8.66 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $207.59. 1,342,492 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,098,120. The business has a 50 day moving average of $230.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $240.03. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $206.70 and a 52 week high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.