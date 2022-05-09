Financial Counselors Inc. Has $31.58 Million Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Financial Counselors Inc. decreased its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 613,108 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 53,303 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $31,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allen Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 525.3% in the fourth quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 75,827 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,905,000 after buying an additional 63,700 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 173,966 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $8,959,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the period. First Business Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 18,404 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 28,893 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.27 per share, for a total transaction of $247,912.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David Zinsner bought 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.73 per share, for a total transaction of $246,015.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,803 shares in the company, valued at $393,758.19. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 22,125 shares of company stock worth $991,265 over the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of INTC stock traded down $1.23 during trading on Monday, reaching $43.07. 44,912,199 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,697,102. The company has a market capitalization of $176.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.15, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.26 and its 200 day moving average is $49.20. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $42.87 and a 1 year high of $58.42.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $18.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.32 billion. Intel had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 21.67%. Intel’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 24.25%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $60.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $55.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.82.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

