Financial Counselors Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Financial Counselors Inc. trimmed its position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,590 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial accounts for 0.8% of Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Financial Counselors Inc. owned about 0.12% of Ameriprise Financial worth $39,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 188.7% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

AMP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $335.00 to $330.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Piper Sandler lowered Ameriprise Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $325.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $316.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $338.09.

Ameriprise Financial stock traded down $6.96 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $259.64. 777,121 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 675,426. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $287.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $298.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 1.50. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $236.35 and a 1 year high of $332.37.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.93 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 22.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.43 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 25.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This is an increase from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.36%.

Ameriprise Financial declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 26th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.37, for a total value of $2,235,590.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Gumer Alvero sold 2,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.30, for a total value of $642,429.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 98,106 shares of company stock worth $30,703,469 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

