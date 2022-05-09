Financial Counselors Inc. Sells 1,109 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Financial Counselors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,897 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,109 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 1.5% of Financial Counselors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $72,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morling Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. NS Partners Ltd purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J Arnold Wealth Management Co purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded down $64.71 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2,250.22. 2,027,547 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,944,595. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,193.62 and a 1 year high of $3,030.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2,598.26 and its 200 day moving average is $2,746.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.35, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.13.

Alphabet’s stock is set to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $26.29 EPS. Research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 112.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total transaction of $6,073,818.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Brin Sergey sold 2,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,600.32, for a total transaction of $7,046,867.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,571,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,290,649,333.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 550,230 shares of company stock worth $21,567,069 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,075.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,300.00 to $3,200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,850.00 to $3,600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,314.08.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

