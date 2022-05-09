Financial Counselors Inc. Sells 21,403 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Financial Counselors Inc. cut its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 647,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,403 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up 1.0% of Financial Counselors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $49,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 24,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 8,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Capital City Trust Co. FL grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 3,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.88% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on MRK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.69.

Shares of NYSE:MRK traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $87.64. The stock had a trading volume of 11,769,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,126,637. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $82.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.47. The company has a market capitalization of $221.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.89 and a fifty-two week high of $91.40.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $15.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.64 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 26.27% and a return on equity of 49.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. Research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

