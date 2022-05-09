Financial Counselors Inc. Sells 35,390 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Financial Counselors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 404,606 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 35,390 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $24,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Nvwm LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

NYSE:XOM traded down $7.23 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $84.46. 45,495,338 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,136,873. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $52.10 and a 1 year high of $92.05. The company has a market cap of $357.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $84.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.99.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($0.16). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 8.14%. The company had revenue of $90.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was up 53.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to buy up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.37%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on XOM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $77.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $77.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.10.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile (Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.