Financial Counselors Inc. Sells 7,799 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Financial Counselors Inc. reduced its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 384,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,799 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $21,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. 74.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

USB traded up $0.15 on Monday, hitting $49.44. The company had a trading volume of 9,513,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,049,362. The company has a market cap of $73.45 billion, a PE ratio of 10.66, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.99. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $47.85 and a 12-month high of $63.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.67.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.55 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 30.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.66%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on USB. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $67.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $68.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.31.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

