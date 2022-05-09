Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Boosts Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTI)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTI – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,063,543 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,538,125 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF accounts for 1.4% of Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. owned about 0.14% of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF worth $514,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SPTI. Integrated Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 120,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,855,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 2,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 116,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,743,000 after acquiring an additional 3,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 6.2% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 72,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,311,000 after acquiring an additional 4,243 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPTI traded up $0.18 on Monday, reaching $29.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,548,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,611,670. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $29.29 and a 52-week high of $32.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.21.

