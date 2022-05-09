Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Grows Holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,653,034 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,610,410 shares during the period. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF comprises about 1.9% of Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. owned about 7.73% of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $730,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. increased its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 389.4% during the 4th quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 36,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 29,016 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,130,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,953,000 after acquiring an additional 170,439 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 91,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,713,000 after acquiring an additional 20,827 shares during the last quarter. NTB Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $718,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 10,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHE traded down $0.67 on Monday, reaching $24.73. 5,594,517 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,014,230. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.15. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.68 and a fifty-two week high of $33.62.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

