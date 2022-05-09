Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Grows Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,168,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,531 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. owned about 0.16% of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF worth $92,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EFA. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 110.8% in the fourth quarter. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC now owns 622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 23.5% during the third quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:EFA traded down $2.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $65.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,622,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,403,137. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $71.29 and a 200-day moving average of $75.65. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $65.11 and a 52-week high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

