Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Has $3.33 Million Holdings in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. decreased its position in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 63,909 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,048 shares during the quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $3,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ALK. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Alaska Air Group during the 3rd quarter worth $43,192,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 60.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,163,799 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $70,189,000 after buying an additional 437,564 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,504,869 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $146,575,000 after buying an additional 350,865 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 2,186.7% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 267,381 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,668,000 after buying an additional 255,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $14,535,000. 72.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Shane R. Tackett sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.84, for a total transaction of $117,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $66.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.75.

NYSE ALK traded down $2.95 on Monday, reaching $47.27. The company had a trading volume of 2,271,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,154,509. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.46 and a 1-year high of $72.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.99 and its 200-day moving average is $53.98.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The transportation company reported ($1.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.50) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 0.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($3.51) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alaska Air Group

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 120 destinations throughout North America. Alaska Air Group, Inc was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

