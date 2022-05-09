Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Has $64.12 Million Stock Position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lessened its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 901,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,242 shares during the quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF were worth $64,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 949,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,486,000 after buying an additional 5,975 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 865,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,333,000 after purchasing an additional 149,411 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 690,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,739,000 after buying an additional 6,547 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 528,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,009,000 after purchasing an additional 36,797 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 389,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,696,000 after acquiring an additional 42,926 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:MDYV traded down $1.77 on Monday, reaching $64.00. 268,344 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 452,397. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.49. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $63.53 and a 12 month high of $73.22.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.