Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Has $680.20 Million Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,940,076 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 123,346 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up about 1.8% of Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $680,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IJR. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust increased its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 50.0% during the third quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000.

IJR stock traded down $2.79 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $96.22. The stock had a trading volume of 6,568,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,072,447. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $105.39. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52 week low of $95.77 and a 52 week high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

