Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Purchases 6,251 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 110,329 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,251 shares during the quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $14,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABBV stock traded down $1.87 during trading on Monday, hitting $150.96. The company had a trading volume of 6,944,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,023,891. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $157.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $266.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.83. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.56 and a 52 week high of $175.91.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $13.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.61 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 166.34%. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.95 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a $1.41 dividend. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.92%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $142.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $154.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.44.

In other news, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.26, for a total transaction of $2,223,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Robert A. Michael sold 43,105 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.25, for a total value of $6,390,316.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 104,423 shares of company stock valued at $15,816,851. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

