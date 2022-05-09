Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Trims Stock Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. trimmed its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,698 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 5,916 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $5,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 134,318,636 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $15,867,060,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127,862 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,562,141 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,311,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233,152 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,129,289 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,195,052,000 after purchasing an additional 691,934 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,629,426 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,610,044,000 after purchasing an additional 646,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,026,692 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,184,450,000 after acquiring an additional 451,810 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

ABT traded down $4.88 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $107.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,401,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,960,476. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.92, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $105.36 and a 1 year high of $142.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $118.39 and its 200-day moving average is $125.27.

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $11.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.35% and a return on equity of 28.72%. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 43.62%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $146.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.83.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.22, for a total value of $5,661,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,973,500 shares in the company, valued at $789,539,670. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 964 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.10, for a total transaction of $113,848.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 81,896 shares of company stock worth $9,299,454. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

