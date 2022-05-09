First Business Financial Services Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,002 Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

First Business Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Snowflake by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,898,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,602,396,000 after buying an additional 2,150,500 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Snowflake by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,677,000 after buying an additional 1,411 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Snowflake by 91.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 9,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,859,000 after purchasing an additional 4,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Snowflake by 807.0% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 31,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,378,000 after purchasing an additional 27,592 shares in the last quarter. 76.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on SNOW shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Snowflake from $360.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Snowflake from $380.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Cowen reduced their price objective on Snowflake from $450.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Snowflake from $367.00 to $313.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, William Blair raised Snowflake from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.55.

Shares of NYSE:SNOW traded down $8.61 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $146.66. 198,663 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,599,056. Snowflake Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $151.21 and a fifty-two week high of $405.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $204.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $282.11. The firm has a market cap of $46.14 billion, a PE ratio of -63.49 and a beta of 1.80.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.06. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 55.76% and a negative return on equity of 13.45%. The business had revenue of $383.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $371.89 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.70) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael L. Speiser sold 750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.18, for a total value of $166,635,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

