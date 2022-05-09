First Business Financial Services Inc. Acquires Shares of 692 Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

First Business Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 692 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 182,155 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $59,930,000 after purchasing an additional 40,857 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 30.5% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 207,094 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $63,048,000 after purchasing an additional 48,378 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 12,791 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,401 shares in the last quarter. Hikari Power Ltd increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 190,870 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $62,798,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 5.2% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 14,005 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,234,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. 78.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.74, for a total value of $1,662,310.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,095,424.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

DHR has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Danaher from $365.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Danaher from $311.00 to $299.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Danaher from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $330.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $331.14.

NYSE:DHR traded down $9.07 on Monday, hitting $240.17. The stock had a trading volume of 171,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,008,166. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $174.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.94, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $275.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $291.65. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $238.32 and a 1-year high of $333.96.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.10. Danaher had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.57%.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

