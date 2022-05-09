First Business Financial Services Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

First Business Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 350 shares during the quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in USB. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:USB traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $50.03. The company had a trading volume of 561,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,032,565. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.76. The stock has a market cap of $74.33 billion, a PE ratio of 10.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $47.85 and a 1-year high of $63.57.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.05. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 30.41%. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.66%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on USB. UBS Group cut U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Citigroup downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.31.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

