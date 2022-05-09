First Capital Realty (TSE:FCR.UN) Given New C$21.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

First Capital Realty (TSE:FCR.UN – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$21.50 to C$21.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

FCR.UN has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on First Capital Realty from C$22.00 to C$21.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. TD Securities raised their price target on First Capital Realty from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Scotiabank cut their price target on First Capital Realty from C$20.00 to C$19.50 in a report on Thursday. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price target on First Capital Realty from C$20.50 to C$19.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Capital Realty has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$21.00.

Shares of FCR.UN opened at C$15.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$3.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$17.63 and a 200-day moving average of C$18.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.18. First Capital Realty has a 52 week low of C$15.49 and a 52 week high of C$19.19.

First Capital Realty Inc acquires, develops, redevelops, owns, and manages urban retail-centered real estate properties in Canada. The company's property portfolio comprises grocery stores, pharmacies, liquor stores, banks, restaurants, cafes, fitness centers, medical, and childcare facilities. It also offers other professional and personal services.

