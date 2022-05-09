First Horizon Advisors Inc. Acquires 484 Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 21.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,749 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Steph & Co. purchased a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $85,000.

NYSEARCA:STIP opened at $103.28 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $104.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.33. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $102.83 and a 52 week high of $107.15.

