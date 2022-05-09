First Horizon Advisors Inc. Buys 3,063 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 1,337.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,292 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,063 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 47,001,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,199,857,000 after buying an additional 6,243,817 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 4.8% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 35,204,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,396,724,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606,780 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter worth about $110,475,000. Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in Johnson Controls International by 12.8% in the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 11,337,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290,875 shares during the period. Finally, Korea Investment CORP raised its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 252.0% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,517,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086,563 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JCI opened at $53.26 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.67. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52-week low of $51.80 and a 52-week high of $81.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.43 billion, a PE ratio of 30.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.14.

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.63. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The company had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 18th. This is a boost from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is 80.46%.

In other news, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 5,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total value of $366,212.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on JCI shares. TheStreet cut shares of Johnson Controls International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $79.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho reduced their price target on Johnson Controls International from $88.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $91.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.73.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

