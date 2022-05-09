First Horizon Advisors Inc. Buys 683 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 63.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,761 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVO. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 109.3% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Liberum Capital cut Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on Novo Nordisk A/S from 750.00 to 850.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Novo Nordisk A/S from 585.00 to 780.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Novo Nordisk A/S has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $559.33.

Shares of NVO stock opened at $111.35 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $262.21 billion, a PE ratio of 33.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.47. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1-year low of $75.04 and a 1-year high of $122.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $110.94 and a 200 day moving average of $107.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.741 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th. This is a boost from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.56. This represents a yield of 1.1%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.05%.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

