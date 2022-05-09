First Horizon Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 408 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in Monster Beverage by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in Monster Beverage by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in Monster Beverage by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 3,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. 63.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

Shares of MNST opened at $86.67 on Monday. Monster Beverage Co. has a 1-year low of $71.78 and a 1-year high of $99.89. The company has a market capitalization of $45.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.93.

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.06). Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 21.74% and a net margin of 23.32%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. Monster Beverage’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MNST. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Monster Beverage from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Monster Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Monster Beverage from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on Monster Beverage from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Monster Beverage has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.58.

Monster Beverage Profile (Get Rating)

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.