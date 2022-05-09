First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $228,000 Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 82.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,580 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 12,069 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EOG. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in EOG Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in EOG Resources by 112.0% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 405 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Ann D. Janssen sold 3,688 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.96, for a total value of $449,788.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,662 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.48, for a total value of $566,339.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,677 shares of company stock valued at $2,343,086 in the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on EOG Resources from $135.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on EOG Resources from $113.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on EOG Resources from $121.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on EOG Resources from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on EOG Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.70.

EOG opened at $132.22 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.98. EOG Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $62.81 and a one year high of $132.35.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $4.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.69 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 29.75% and a net margin of 23.12%. EOG Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 16.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $1.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 40.05%.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

