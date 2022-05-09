First Horizon Advisors Inc. Lowers Holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 92.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,232 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MELI. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,957,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,684,747,000 after acquiring an additional 255,226 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter worth about $313,346,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,038,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,748,321,000 after purchasing an additional 164,347 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in MercadoLibre by 3.1% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,852,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,469,501,000 after acquiring an additional 114,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its stake in MercadoLibre by 3.9% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,321,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,898,783,000 after acquiring an additional 86,224 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MELI opened at $927.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 252.74 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1,086.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,181.26. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52-week low of $858.99 and a 52-week high of $1,970.13.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 31.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. Analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk sold 75 shares of MercadoLibre stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,008.61, for a total value of $75,645.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Marcelo Melamud acquired 55 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $881.82 per share, for a total transaction of $48,500.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 205 shares of company stock valued at $188,950 in the last quarter. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bradesco Corretora raised MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,600.00 to $1,400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,990.00 to $1,750.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,930.00 to $1,550.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, TheStreet cut MercadoLibre from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,670.50.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

