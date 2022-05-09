First Horizon Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 13,326 ETRACS Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index ETN Series B (NYSEARCA:MLPB)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in ETRACS Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index ETN Series B (NYSEARCA:MLPB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 13,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. owned about 0.11% of ETRACS Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index ETN Series B as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ETRACS Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index ETN Series B by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,196,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,201,000 after acquiring an additional 901,139 shares in the last quarter.

Get ETRACS Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index ETN Series B alerts:

Shares of MLPB stock opened at $18.51 on Monday. ETRACS Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index ETN Series B has a 12 month low of $14.14 and a 12 month high of $19.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.80.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ETRACS Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index ETN Series B Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETRACS Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index ETN Series B and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.