First Horizon Advisors Inc. Reduces Position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 27.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 656 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HSY. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Hershey by 2.3% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,265,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,629,000 after acquiring an additional 72,700 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hershey by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,930,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,979,000 after buying an additional 69,690 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Hershey by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,449,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,257,000 after buying an additional 65,397 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,405,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,850,000 after buying an additional 4,280 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Hershey by 1.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,135,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,234,000 after buying an additional 14,662 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.95, for a total transaction of $56,597.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,690 shares in the company, valued at $3,482,395.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.95, for a total transaction of $1,109,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 195,555 shares in the company, valued at $43,403,432.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,007,635 shares of company stock valued at $205,007,129 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HSY opened at $226.05 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $216.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $199.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $46.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.35. The Hershey Company has a one year low of $167.10 and a one year high of $231.60.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 61.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a $0.901 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.27%.

HSY has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Hershey from $215.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Argus raised shares of Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $224.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Hershey from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Hershey from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $218.40.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

