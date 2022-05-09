First Horizon Advisors Inc. Sells 4,000 Shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) by 42.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,475 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in KB Home were worth $245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KB Home by 50.1% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 902 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in shares of KB Home during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of KB Home by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,752 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KB Home by 104.1% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,008 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KB Home during the 3rd quarter worth $127,000. 89.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KBH stock opened at $33.21 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.82. KB Home has a 12-month low of $30.13 and a 12-month high of $52.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 5.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.60.

KB Home ( NYSE:KBH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The construction company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.09). KB Home had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 20.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. KB Home’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that KB Home will post 10.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 4th. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.26%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on KBH shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of KB Home from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Bank of America raised shares of KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KB Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of KB Home from $55.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of KB Home in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, KB Home currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.42.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

