First Horizon Advisors Inc. Sells 4,004 Shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating) by 73.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,004 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Unity Software by 170.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,302,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,713,000 after purchasing an additional 5,865,923 shares during the period. Thrive Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Unity Software in the 3rd quarter valued at about $307,805,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Unity Software by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,474,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,690,000 after acquiring an additional 2,352,210 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Unity Software by 801.6% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,227,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,223,000 after buying an additional 1,980,428 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the fourth quarter valued at about $224,246,000. Institutional investors own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

In other Unity Software news, Director David Helgason sold 83,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total value of $8,442,466.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Marc Whitten sold 10,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.23, for a total transaction of $1,133,853.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 99,824 shares of company stock valued at $10,026,399 over the last 90 days. 19.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

U has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Unity Software from $185.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Unity Software from $154.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Unity Software in a report on Thursday, April 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Unity Software from $171.00 to $154.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Unity Software from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.64.

Shares of U opened at $57.34 on Monday. Unity Software Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.75 and a twelve month high of $210.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a current ratio of 3.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $87.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.22.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $315.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.21 million. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 20.13% and a negative net margin of 47.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.28) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

