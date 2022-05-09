First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Shares Acquired by Securian Asset Management Inc.

Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,484 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $3,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FRC. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new position in First Republic Bank during the 3rd quarter worth $128,500,000. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 4,321,312 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $893,820,000 after buying an additional 510,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,318,306 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,375,954,000 after buying an additional 397,082 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,638,860 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $338,440,000 after buying an additional 338,690 shares during the period. Finally, Junto Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of First Republic Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,164,000. 94.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FRC opened at $144.91 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $160.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $184.97. First Republic Bank has a 52 week low of $142.51 and a 52 week high of $222.86. The company has a market capitalization of $26.03 billion, a PE ratio of 18.39, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.92.

First Republic Bank ( NYSE:FRC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The bank reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 27.93% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that First Republic Bank will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. This is a boost from First Republic Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 27th. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is presently 13.71%.

FRC has been the subject of several research reports. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of First Republic Bank in a report on Friday, January 14th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of First Republic Bank from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of First Republic Bank from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $187.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $209.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Republic Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $204.29.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

