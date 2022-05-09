First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Hits New 1-Year Low at $72.24

First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $72.24 and last traded at $72.24, with a volume of 28885 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $73.83.
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.63.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th were issued a $0.196 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th.
First Trust Capital Strength ETF Company Profile (NASDAQ:FTCS)
First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).
