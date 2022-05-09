First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Hits New 1-Year Low at $72.24

First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $72.24 and last traded at $72.24, with a volume of 28885 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $73.83.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.63.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th were issued a $0.196 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 264.9% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 1st quarter worth $63,000.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Company Profile (NASDAQ:FTCS)

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

