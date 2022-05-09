First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (NASDAQ:QCLN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (NASDAQ:QCLN – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 27,096 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 368,405 shares.The stock last traded at $50.14 and had previously closed at $53.25.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.41.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund by 45.1% in the third quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA bought a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000.

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (the Fund), formerly First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge U.S. Liquid Series Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index (the Index) (formerly NASDAQ Clean Edge U.S.

