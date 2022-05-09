First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) Shares Bought by OLD Mission Capital LLC

OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Rating) by 299.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 76,470 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,343 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned approximately 0.08% of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF worth $4,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FIXD. Advance Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $324,914,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,161,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,514,000 after acquiring an additional 643,631 shares in the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $21,477,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,329,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,406,000 after acquiring an additional 320,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sweet Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $16,568,000.

NASDAQ:FIXD traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $46.93. 10,790 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 811,989. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.11. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 1 year low of $46.87 and a 1 year high of $54.42.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This is an increase from First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 21st.

