First Washington CORP Has $2.51 Million Stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

First Washington CORP decreased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 57.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,242 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 10,905 shares during the period. First Washington CORP’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $2,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on APD shares. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $313.00 to $312.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday. Cowen dropped their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $365.00 to $345.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $325.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Air Products and Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $383.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.07.

Shares of APD traded down $2.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $233.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,408,986. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $216.24 and a one year high of $316.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.78 billion, a PE ratio of 23.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $239.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $269.85.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.03. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 19.63%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.08 earnings per share. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

