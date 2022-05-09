First Washington CORP Increases Stock Holdings in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR)

First Washington CORP increased its holdings in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating) by 26.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,989 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,666 shares during the period. Avalara accounts for 2.3% of First Washington CORP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. First Washington CORP owned about 0.05% of Avalara worth $5,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Avalara by 408.3% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Avalara during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Avalara during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Avalara during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Tobam boosted its holdings in Avalara by 760.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tobam now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. 92.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Avalara alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AVLR shares. Bank of America cut Avalara from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Avalara from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Avalara from $216.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Avalara from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Avalara from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.81.

In other news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 6,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.35, for a total value of $599,773.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Ross Tennenbaum sold 1,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.82, for a total value of $159,295.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 48,116 shares of company stock valued at $4,546,696. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AVLR traded down $2.69 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $75.73. The stock had a trading volume of 88,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,154,023. Avalara, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.59 and a 1-year high of $191.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 3.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.07 and a beta of 0.94.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.20. Avalara had a negative net margin of 17.04% and a negative return on equity of 9.58%. The business had revenue of $204.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.07 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.30) EPS. Avalara’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Avalara, Inc. will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avalara Profile (Get Rating)

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Avalara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.