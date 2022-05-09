First Washington CORP Makes New $3.60 Million Investment in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

First Washington CORP bought a new position in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 83,391 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,604,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TWTR. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in Twitter by 1,360.7% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 85,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 79,181 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in shares of Twitter by 8.4% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 17,106 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its stake in shares of Twitter by 15.0% during the third quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 29,825 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after purchasing an additional 3,891 shares in the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co boosted its stake in shares of Twitter by 17.2% during the third quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 6,330 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank boosted its stake in shares of Twitter by 6.7% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 22,780 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

In other Twitter news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.27, for a total transaction of $161,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 17,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $893,597.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 173,721 shares in the company, valued at $8,772,910.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,764 shares of company stock worth $2,448,571 over the last ninety days. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TWTR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Argus downgraded shares of Twitter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Twitter in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Twitter from $70.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Twitter from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Twitter from $85.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.83.

Shares of NYSE TWTR traded down $1.84 during trading on Monday, hitting $47.96. The company had a trading volume of 1,535,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,633,730. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 212.27 and a beta of 0.56. Twitter, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.30 and a fifty-two week high of $73.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.92. The company has a quick ratio of 5.89, a current ratio of 6.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.87. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Twitter had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 3.77%. Twitter’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Twitter announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 10th that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the social networking company to purchase up to 14% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real-time. The company's primary product is Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products that enable advertisers to promote brands, products, and services, as well as enable advertisers to target an audience based on various factors, including who an account follows and actions taken on its platform, such as Tweets created and engagement with Tweets.

