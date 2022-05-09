First Washington CORP Sells 3,740 Shares of Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV)

First Washington CORP lessened its stake in Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 424,434 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,740 shares during the period. Brightcove comprises about 1.7% of First Washington CORP’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. First Washington CORP’s holdings in Brightcove were worth $4,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCOV. Trigran Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brightcove by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 4,844,074 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $55,900,000 after purchasing an additional 743,359 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brightcove during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,158,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Brightcove by 3,776.8% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 299,288 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,059,000 after purchasing an additional 291,568 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Brightcove by 118.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 491,922 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,675,000 after purchasing an additional 266,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Brightcove by 55.0% during the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 641,565 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,404,000 after purchasing an additional 227,640 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Brightcove news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 4,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.62 per share, with a total value of $32,438.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,732,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,329,937.78. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas E. Wheeler purchased 6,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.90 per share, with a total value of $48,980.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 18,100 shares of company stock valued at $130,768. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

BCOV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Brightcove from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com lowered Brightcove from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brightcove from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Lake Street Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 price target (down previously from $14.00) on shares of Brightcove in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.50.

Shares of Brightcove stock traded down $0.07 on Monday, hitting $6.93. The company had a trading volume of 12,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,914. The stock has a market capitalization of $287.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -232.00 and a beta of 0.79. Brightcove Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.52 and a 1 year high of $15.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.39 and a 200-day moving average of $8.86.

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The software maker reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. Brightcove had a positive return on equity of 3.99% and a negative net margin of 0.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Brightcove Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based services for video. Its flagship product includes Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. The company also offers Brightcove Live, a solution for live streaming; Brightcove Beacon, an application that enables companies to launch over-the-top video experiences on multiple monetization models; Brightcove Player, a video player technology with a cloud-based service for creating and managing experiences; and Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding technology.

