First Washington CORP Trims Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

First Washington CORP lessened its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 232 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 10 shares during the quarter. First Washington CORP’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Fortis Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 118,154.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 709,529 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,194,000 after buying an additional 708,929 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $754,814,000. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Alphabet by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,029,337 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,074,234,000 after buying an additional 184,833 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 843,962 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,442,083,000 after buying an additional 178,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $152,000. 31.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total transaction of $6,073,818.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sergey Brin sold 14,768 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,822.51, for a total transaction of $41,682,827.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 588,452 shares of company stock valued at $125,766,998. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on GOOG. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $3,290.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,308.77.

NASDAQ GOOG traded down $41.66 during trading on Monday, hitting $2,271.54. The company had a trading volume of 84,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,559,662. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $2,230.05 and a one year high of $3,042.00. The company has a market cap of $1.50 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2,615.89 and its 200-day moving average is $2,757.47.

Alphabet’s stock is going to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $26.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 112.62 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

