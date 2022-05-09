FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its holdings in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,660,583 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 112,226 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.49% of FirstEnergy worth $110,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FE. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in FirstEnergy by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 159,197 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,671,000 after acquiring an additional 6,742 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 12,658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 1,813.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 425,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,156,000 after buying an additional 403,251 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 272,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,720,000 after buying an additional 34,509 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Institutional investors own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FE traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $42.18. The stock had a trading volume of 5,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,361,818. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 1-year low of $35.42 and a 1-year high of $48.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.86. The company has a market cap of $24.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.05, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.02). FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 10.85%. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. FirstEnergy’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.64%.

FE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FirstEnergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of FirstEnergy in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.78.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

